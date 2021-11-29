$0.48 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.