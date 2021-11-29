Fifth Third Bancorp Has $34.06 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

