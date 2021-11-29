Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 14,136 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $55.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

