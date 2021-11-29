Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $454.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.11 and a 200 day moving average of $427.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.