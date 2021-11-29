Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,540 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $43,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $309.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.