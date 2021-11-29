Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

