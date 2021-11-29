F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

