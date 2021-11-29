Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

