Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,454.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and $56,454.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.65 or 0.07556565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

