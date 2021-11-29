Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

