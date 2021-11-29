Short Interest in SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Expands By 16,700.0%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.0 days.
Shares of SGQRF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 69.36. SouthGobi Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
About SouthGobi Resources
