Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,241 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $69.36 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.