Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

JOBY stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18. Joby Aviation Inc has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

