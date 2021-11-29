Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NYSE:DE opened at $359.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

