1,705 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

