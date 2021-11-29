Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

MDY opened at $506.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $395.14 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

