Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,652 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $61.43 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.