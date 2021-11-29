New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.60% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

