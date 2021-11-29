Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.03 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

