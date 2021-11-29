Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTHR stock opened at $210.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.94. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $166.71 and a 1 year high of $217.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.