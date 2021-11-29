Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

