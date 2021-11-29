15,812 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

