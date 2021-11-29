Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.