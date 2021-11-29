First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $40,797,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

