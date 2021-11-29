Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

