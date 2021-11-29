City Holding Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG opened at $33.79 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

