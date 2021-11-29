Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,903,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.