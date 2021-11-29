Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,943,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $160.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

