Patria Investments Limited (PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 16th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patria Investments stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.