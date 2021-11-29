Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 17th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.56 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

