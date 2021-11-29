ZUM TOKEN Market Cap Reaches $144,411.03 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $144,411.03 and $89,713.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.00415955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1,008.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,397,304,442 coins and its circulating supply is 16,736,751,607 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

