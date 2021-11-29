Rope Trading Up 8.4% This Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $236,296.91 and $2,859.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.44 or 0.00014764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.43 or 0.07476112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.19 or 1.00048982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

