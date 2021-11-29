FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

