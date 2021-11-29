KeyCorp Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $136.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $142,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,382 shares of company stock valued at $199,069,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

