Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

