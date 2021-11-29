Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

