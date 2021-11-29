Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

