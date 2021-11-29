Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NRDS opened at $22.62 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

