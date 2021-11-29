Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Arhaus stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

