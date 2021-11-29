Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GEF has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of GEF opened at $67.66 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

