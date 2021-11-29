FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Down 10.9% This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and $1.44 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00235227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00088462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FKXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.