Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 355,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 146,184 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.29 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

