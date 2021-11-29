Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dynatrace by 4,186.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $62.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

