Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

