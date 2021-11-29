Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,294 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 479.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.