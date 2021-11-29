Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

A stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.07.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.