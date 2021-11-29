2,500 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

