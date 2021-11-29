IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63. IronNet has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

