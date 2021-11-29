Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stellantis by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 172.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

