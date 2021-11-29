MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

